Paria continues surveillance after Pointe-a-Pierre spill

File Photo by Lincoln Holder.

Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd (Paria) says it continues to surveil the Pointe-a-Pierre harbour, even though the source of a recent oil spill has been sealed.

The assurance was given by the company’s communication lead, Nerissa Feveck, as she spoke to Newsday on Wednesday.

On Saturday, an oil spill was detected near the harbour after there was a leak in a 12-inch pipe.

In a press release on Monday, Paria said repairs were done to main leak and there were no additional leaks observed in the pipeline.

Despite this, Feveck said the company continues to be cautious in its approach in the aftermath of the spill and is regularly updating all relevant regulatory authorities.

Feveck added that clean-up work continues where needed.

The Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) launched a multi-agency team investigation of the leak on Monday. The team included representatives from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and the Environmental Management Authority.

On Monday, the IMA said initial investigations confirmed that no oil from the spill had affected the Gulf of Paria’s coastline.

When Newsday spoke to a Pointe-a-Pierre fisherman on Monday, he said the spill did not affect his work. He said he had heard about the spill but did not see any oil.