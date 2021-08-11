Ministry of Works clears North Coast Road landslide

Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport (right) and Jimelle Wilson (left), St George West district engineer of the Highways Division examine the aftermath of the landslide at the North Coast Road. Photo courtesy Works Ministry.

The Ministry of Works and Transport has cleared a landslide on the North Coast Road that occurred near the pillars on August 10.

In a statement, the ministry said the landslide was caused by natural fissures in the rock which deteriorated over time, further exacerbated by heavy rain in recent days.

The statement said the ministry’s Highways Division and Mechanical Services Division worked with the police and cleared all debris from the road.

“This swift action allowed the road to be reopened to vehicular traffic at 2am on August 11.”

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan visited on Wednesday and said, “Priority work will continue to ensure the stabilisation of the slope."

He warned, “I would like to urge all motorists using the North Coast Road to proceed with caution as we are in the rainy season and this area is prone to landslides.”