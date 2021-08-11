Marabella man, 32, shot dead

Homicide officers at the scene where Ryan Scott was shot and killed near his Bayshore Marabella home on Wednesday morning. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Marabella residents believe Wednesday’s shooting death of a 32-year-old resident may be linked an altercation that happened the day before, involving a relative.

Ryan Junior Garvin Scott, a handyman, was gunned down shortly before 10 am at Bayshore (Old Train Line), a few houses from where he lived with his mother and other relatives.

Police said the gunman walked up to Scott, the father of one, and shot him. Several neighbours were nearby liming and ran to safety. No one else was injured.

Scott fell to the ground, and the gunman stood over him and fired more shots before running off. The killer got into a car, which drove away.

Residents told Newsday one of Scott’s relatives had an argument on Tuesday with a man from the Maloney area. It is said to have stemmed from the relative's "watching" the girlfriend of another man.

Afterwards, they reportedly patched things up and spent several hours liming together.

But residents linked the quarrel and the killing, adding the "real target" was not around.Instead, the gunman killed Scott.

Scott’s father, Garvin Scott, lives three houses away from his son. He said he was on his way to work when he heard about the killing.

Moments earlier, his son called out to him while passing on the road.

"My son is not involved in anything (illegal). Ryan liked to make jokes. He was the life of the party. If he was a bad son, I would have told you that. But he was not," the father said.

Scott’s mother went to the US on Saturday to attend a wedding.

Marabella and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene.

Southern Division police detained a man in connection with the killing.