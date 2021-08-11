Man shot near George Street grocery

Crime Scene Investigators look at a black Nissan Navarra belonging to a man who was shot and wounded on George Street on Wednesday morning. - Shane Superville

A Port of Spain man was shot and wounded in George Street on Wednesday morning.

Police said Tristan Thomas, of St Paul Street, drove a friend to the Trinity Grocery at the corner of George and Queen Streets at around 11.40 am.

Thomas waited in his black Nissan Navarra while the friend went into the shop.

Investigators said the woman heard gunshots and saw Thomas bleeding in the van.

Members of the Port of Spain Task Force who were on patrol at the time took Thomas to the hospital, where he had emergency surgery.

When Newsday visited, police had cordoned off the area and crime scene investigators took pictures of the van, which was partly on the pavement of George Street.

Traffic was diverted onto Queen Street while investigators worked.

Some passersby expressed their frustration and unease with the prevalence of crime. One shopper could be heard telling vendors, "I not coming back in town again with this stupidness."

Port of Spain CID are continuing enquiries.