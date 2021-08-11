Las Lomas man shot dead in yard

File photo.

A 36-year-old Las Lomas man is dead after being shot in his front yard on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Shayam Imtiaz Azizulla was standing outside his home at Saroop Avenue, Las Lomas, at around 6.50 pm when he was shot dead.

A relative who was in the house at the time heard the gunshots and Azizulla bleeding on the ground.

Azizulla was taken to the Arima Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said Azizulla was not known to them, and are trying to establish a motive for his murder.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.