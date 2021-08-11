Hundreds from disabled community turn up for vaccine

A man is directed by Richard Mohammed of the Supermarket Association, as he emerges from the disinfection tunnel at a mass covid19 vaccination site at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas on Wednesday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Hundreds of people from the disabled community gathered at the Divali Nagar mass vaccination site on Wednesday, where 2,000 people were scheduled to get their first dose of a covid19 vaccine.

Many were members of the Deaf Empowerment and Advancement Foundation.

Newsday understands vaccination at the site started at 9 am and by that time over 1,000 people were already in the line.

Many of them were escorted by relatives and used wheelchairs that were available at the site. Interpreters and translators were also on site.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh and Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox were expected to tour the site to observe the process. However, the Minister of Social Development and Family Services cancelled the tour on Tuesday afternoon.

Lalman Ramnarine, 56, an amputee, told Newsday even though the process took an hour, the service was excellent.

“We spend more time waiting in a bank line. This vaccine is for my benefit so the waiting time wasn’t an issue for me."

Ramnarine was accompanied by his wife, who also applauded the government for the smooth transition between registering for the first shot and returning for the second shot.

A visually impaired woman who didn’t want to be named said she had no complaints.

“I came here with my son, I got in and now I’m just waiting for them to finish monitor me for me to leave.

"I’m happy people like me have our day to get the vaccine. We don’t have to rush in the same crowd with people that have an advantage over us.”

Visually impaired people were exempted from lines.

Rajindar Rampersad of Princes Town also applauded the government for the way it has been rolling out the vaccination drive.

He told Newsday after getting his second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, "I think it's essential that people get a vaccine. It is already alarming to see the way people are thinking in this country, and the negative things on social media.

"The government is trying their best. But I don't believe that there should be an incentive for people to take the vaccine, because it gives off the message that people are being forced or tricked to take the vaccine."

One volunteer said over the past week more people have been showing interest in getting vaccinated.

“People have been very open to getting vaccines and they are telling you they were very hesitant, but after experiences with relatives, and getting more information through the media, then they decided to get it. Although people have been asking about AstraZeneca, there is still a large number of people who prefer the Sinopharm.

“The busiest time is usually in the morning. We cut off when the vaccines run out or the last person leaves, and many times the last person leaves when it’s close to curfew hours.

"Given the level of vaccine hesitancy, we can’t afford to turn people away for any circumstances.”