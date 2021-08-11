Freeport man, 25, held for theatre producer's murder

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the 2018 murder of theatre producer Gregory Singh.

Newsday understands Chaguanas police got a tipoff and went to a house in Freeport, where they found and arrested the man.

He was taken to the Chaguanas CID and later handed over to investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II for questioning.

Police said they have been looking for the man for the last three years and he narrowly avoided arrest two weeks ago.

Singh, 52, was found dead in his Arouca home in September 2018. An autopsy concluded he had beenstrangled.

Less than a month later, 20-year-old Morvant technician Ricardo Randell Clarke was charged for Singh's murder.