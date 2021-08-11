Cudjoe: Over 70% of residents affected by airport project compensated

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe speaks at a grant distribution ceremony on Wednesday at Barrington's Court, Bon Accord. - Photo by David Reid

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe has said that over 70 per cent of the residents affected by the expansion of the ANR Robinson airport have already been compensated for their properties.She made the claim on Wednesday in response to complaints by some Block D residents, in the Crompstan area, that they still have not received their payment packages. The residents' complaints have been compounded by plans to permanently close the southern part of Silk Cotton Trace, which, they say, will put their lives at risk in the event of an emergency.The residents had received a letter from China Railway Construction Caribbean Ltd, stating that the road south of the TSTT Exchange at Store Bay Local Road to the intersection with Crompstan Trace would be permanently closed to the public on July 1. But the road was not closed on that date.Last Thursday, the residents received a second notice about the permanent closure of the road on August 8. The notice said the road's closure was documented in the Trinidad and Tobago Gazette and the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment notice of June25, 2021.Speaking to reporters after a grant distribution ceremony at the National Commission for Self-Help Ltd's (NCSHL's) office at Barrington's Court, Bon Accord, Cudjoe said compensation for residents must be treated individually because each case is unique."We need to be mindful and knowledgeable as to what exactly happened, who received notice when, what was said and what kind of discussion and arrangement was made with each applicant."So, I think, for each applicant, we have to know what their specific issue is. If you are asking me about Mr 'L' or Ms 'N,' I could say in this specific case this is what happened."