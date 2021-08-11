Cops seize loaded gun, two men outside Palmiste supermarket

A police officer stands guard after a gun was allegedly recovered from a car that was parked outside Colorful supermarket Palmiste San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

After finding a loaded gun in a car on Wednesday outside a supermarket in Palmiste on the outskirts of San Fernando, Southern Division police arrested two men.

A report said around 1 pm, officers responded to a report of a "suspicious car" at Colorful Supermarket at the SS Erin Road, opposite Palmiste Park.

Police searched a Nissan car, found a loaded gun, and arrested the driver.

Police also arrested another man, the driver of a white Navarra. He was seen speaking with the suspect. The car and van were parked side by side near the supermarket's entrance.

Insps Phillip and Lewis, Sgts Noyan and Williams and other officers seized the loaded gun, impounded the vehicles, and detained the men.

Police could not say if one or both men were planning to rob the supermarket or if the van driver was unaware of the gun in the man’s car.

The incident caused some traffic congestion.

Investigations are ongoing.