Cops find stolen construction equipment in San Juan

Several pieces of construction equipment were found after they were reported stolen from a Santa Cruz workshop on Monday night.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division Task Force, Gang Intelligence Unit and the San Juan CID received a tip that the equipment had been taken to Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan.

Officers went there and found a jackhammer, two grinders, a chop saw and a pug-cutting machine near the Bourg Mulatresse Primary School.

No one was held in relation to the theft.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn and ASP Parriman with field operations by Insp Bharath and acting Sgts Mitchell and Maynard.