Checkmate really for UNC – not Checklist

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The fanfare at the launch of the UNC’s online newspaper, Checklist, reminded me of Charles Wolfe’s poem, The Burial of Sir John Moore. I reminisced on the immortal lines:

Not a drum was heard, not a funeral note,

As his corse to the rampart we hurried;

Not a soldier discharged his farewell shot,

O’er the grave where our hero was buried.

We buried him darkly at the dead of night…

Gathered under the cover of darkness with a sprinkling of online viewers, the presenters heaped the customary praise to the vision of Kamla Persad-Bissessar for making this publication a reality.

They were quite oblivious to the fact that apart from their sparse audience they too were getting high on their own supply. Their high-fiving and congratulatory drinks added to their sense of self-importance as they added to the hubris syndrome of their beautiful and great leader.

Clearly the editors of this publication ignored the observations of a writer who, on many occasions, bent backwards to support the leadership of Persad-Bissessar. Apparently he had a change of heart when he wrote that the Opposition was unable to effectively challenge the Government. He indicated that the UNC’s communications team was not able to deliver any knockout punches and alluded to political indiscipline in its ranks.

The indiscipline is clearly a result of poor and weak leadership and was demonstrated with a number of MPs calling on the population to take the vaccine shot while a UNC senator was boasting that he was healthy and there was no need for him to take the jab.

Persad-Bissessar has virtually buried the UNC without a farewell shot being heard. Her followers are moving aimlessly with their eyes wide shut and with fingers in their ears.

When will they wake up and realise that absolutely no one of significance is paying heed to their inane ramblings?

This latest Checklist move is surely a case of checkmate.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando