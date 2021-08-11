Central cops kill couple in Enterprise shootout

Anthony "Bago" St Louis and Natalia Alexander. Photo via TTPS

The police-involved killings of a man, 28, and his 23-year-old girlfriend in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Wednesday are not sitting well with her relatives.

Police said Anthony "Bago" St Louis and Natalia Alexander, were suspected of conspiring to assassinate the Commissioner of Prisons, Dennis Pulchan.

A close relative of Alexander said, "I never had any issue with the police before. But I have one today because they killed an innocent person. Her name was Natalia.

"I will be making a formal complaint, but I know nothing will come out of it. Police would cover up their tracks."

The relative asked not to be named and repeatedly denied the police’s claim that Alexander and St Louis were plotting to kill Pulchan.

Although the relative did not witness the shooting, she did not believe the police version of what happened.

Police shot and killed the couple at their home at Walters Lane around 5.30 am. Alexander’s two-year-old daughter from a previous relationship was also in the house, but was unharmed.

Alexander was originally from Chinapoo Village in Morvant.

A police report said Central Division police had a warrant to search the house for guns and ammunition as part of an investigation into a report of conspiracy to kill Pulchan.

When the police tried to enter the house, they were reportedly greeted with gunfire. They shot back, hitting the couple.

During the exchange, St Louis used his girlfriend as a human shield.

The two were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police said they found a gun with an extended magazine, and found 620 grammes of marijuana at an abandoned house near the crime scene.

"If he was using her as a shield as police claimed, why did they still open fire at her?" the relative said. "It means they have no training in dealing with situations like that,"

She repeatedly criticised the justice system, labelling it as corrupt.

"I have no faith in the justice system. Natalia did not die by his (St Louis') bullet. She died by theirs. She was innocent. At the end of the day , God will deal with it," the relative said.

"Natalia was a joyful person. She sold food in Morvant and did catering jobs for a living."

Newsday spoke briefly with Pulchan, who said some people are plotting against him, but life and death are in the hands of God.

"I am a firm believer in God. God controls life and death. Justice would prevail in the end. People are plotting against me for doing the right thing. I have nothing against them," he said.

Autopsies are expected to be done at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.