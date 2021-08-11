Barrackpore truck driver gunned down in front of family

In front of his family, gunmen shot and killed a 51-year-old Barrackpore truck driver at his home early on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Sookdeo Ramlal of Wilson Road.

At about 6 am, three masked gunmen ran into the house and asked for Ramlal by name, a report said.

A female relative was cooking in the kitchen, where one of the gunmen held her down. The two others went to search for Ramlal, who was still in his bedroom.

As he was walking out, the men fired two shots at Ramlal. One hit him in the head, killing him at the scene.

His two adult children, their spouses, and a grandson were also in the house and saw when the gunmen started shooting.

Barrackpore police, including Insp Santana and Cpl Suliman, Penal police, including Insp Maharaj and officers from the Homicide Bureau Region III visited and gathered evidence.

Police do not yet have a motive for the killing.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.