7 deaths, 315 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported seven deaths and 315 covid19 cases in its 4pm update on Wednesday. The total number of deaths is now 1,151.

The current numbers reflect samples taken between August 7 and 10.

The update said there are 5,911 active cases and 40,889 cases in total since the virus arrived in March last year.

It said 33,827 patients have recovered and 295 are currently in hospital. The update said 92 patients are in step-down facilities, 157 in state quarantine, and 5,209 in home isolation.

A total of 432,806 people have had their first dose of a covid19 vaccine and 255,138 are fully vaccinated.