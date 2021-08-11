55 Tobago families get $940k in Self-Help home repair grants

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe presents Keith Bernard Johnson with a grant for home repairs at the National Commission for Self Help Ltd's drive-through grant distribution ceremony on Wednesday at Barrington's Court, Bon Accord. - Photo by David Reid

Elroy Julien, CEO, National Commission for Self-Help Ltd (NCSHL) has assured that Tobago will get an equitable share of the commission's allocation."I dare anyone to say differently," he said on Wednesday while addressing the NCSHL's first drive-through grant distribution ceremony at the commission's office, Barrington's Court, Bon Accord.

Some 55 families were presented with cheques at a combined total of $940,000 to carry out repairs on their homes.The funds were allocated through the NCSHL's minor repair reconstruction grant, emergency repair reconstruction assistance grant and development grants programmes.