513 active covid19 cases in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

There are 513 active covid19 cases in Tobago, after six new cases were reported on Wednesday.

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 35 patients in state isolation, 475 in home isolation and three in ICU.

Thirteen patients were discharged.

The division said of the 11,237 people who were tested for the virus, 1,694 were positive.

The division also said 15,399 people have received at least one dose of a covid19 vaccine while 10,487 people have received their full two doses.