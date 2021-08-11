3rd Covax tranche of AstraZeneca arrives in Trinidad and Tobago

33,600 AstraZeneca covid19 vaccines landed at the Piarco International Airport on Wednesday morning via the COVAX facility. Photo courtesy the Ministry of Health

The third tranche of 33,600 AstraZeneca covid19 vaccines allocated to Trinidad and Tobago by Covax arrived at Piarco Airport at 6.06 am on Wednesday.

The first two tranches, each consisting of 33,600 AstraZeneca doses, arrived on March 30 and May 10.

The Prime Minister had said TT was to receive its third tranche of vaccines from Covax in July, but later said the shipment would not be available until August.

This is the final tranche due to TT from the Covax facility.

TT was supposed to get a single shipment of 100,000 vaccines but this was later split into three tranches owing to a lack of availability of vaccines worldwide.