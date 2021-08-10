Wrong pandemic approach by Govt

Head of Government PM Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I believe the Government has been using the wrong approach in dealing with the covid19 pandemic, especially since the vaccines started arriving in TT.

The Government has to realise that it is dealing with human beings and that this is the first time that TT has ever experienced a pandemic of this magnitude, which is affecting/killing millions of people all over the world.

Therefore, what the Government should do is try and educate the people and show them the importance and the benefits of taking the vaccine. The vaccines are working and have been proven to significantly reduce the spread of the covid19 virus all over the world.

However, the Government should not attempt to force or pressure people into taking the vaccine. That strategy will just not work and will only serve to make an already bad situation worse.

Finally, I certainly do not think that anyone wants to get the virus and every citizen should know by now that taking the vaccine could prevent this from happening.

May God bless us and help us all.

CLEMENT JOLLY

via e-mail