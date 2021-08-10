Volleyball pair stuck in Trinidad due to covid19 regulations

Members of the national women's under-23 volleyball team.

THE Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF) is now making a last-ditch effort to give two TT women’s volleyballers the opportunity to compete in the Junior Pan American Games Qualification tournament in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The Under-23 team, without two members, left TT on Monday night for the tournament which serves off on Wednesday.

US-based standouts Destiny Leon, Aaliyah Alexis and debutant Natassia Baptiste are part of the team, as well as Afiya Alexander of National Premier League champions La Cura Sport, Jada Crawford of Big SEPOS, Shanice Cottoy of Glamorgan, Rayquelle Dickson, Desiree Donald, Amaris Noray and Iyanu Small. Two of them are not able to travel at this time.

President of the TTVF Daymian Stewart said, “Two athletes did not get to go…all the adult athletes that (are) not vaccinated can’t go through Guyana.”

Stewart said covid19 regulations in Guyana were recently changed.

“We have one athlete who we trying to get a flight out to Miami because she has a US visa and the other one, we (are) doing a rush application. That’s the reason…the other (adult) athletes that were vaccinated, they left and the under age athletes, they (also) left.”