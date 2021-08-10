Two men shot in Laventille

FILE PHOTO -

Two men are being treated for gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in Laventille on Monday afternoon.

Police said a 37-year-old man was standing near the corner of Erica Street and Rock City Road with a friend at around 4.30 pm when he saw a red car approach.

The man heard several gunshots and felt a burning in his right leg. His friend was also shot.

Passersby heard the gunshots and took both men to hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police from the Inter Agency Task Force and the Besson Street police station visited the scene.