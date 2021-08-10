Trinidad and Tobago female volleyball team at Junior Pan Am qualifier

A TEN-MEMBER Trinidad and Tobago female volleyball team will be competing in the inaugural Junior Pan American Games, which began on Monday and runs until August 16, in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The team, which is coached by veteran national player Darlene Ramdin, with Francisco Cruz as the technical director, includes United States-based Destiny Leon, Aaliyah Alexis, Natassia Baptiste, Afiya Alexander, Rayquelle Dickson, Desiree Donald, Amaris Noray, Jada Crawford, Shanice Cottoy and Iyanu Small.

In a media release, TT Volleyball Federation president Daymian Stewart said, "It's important to support the young people of this country. We need to provide our future leaders with as many opportunities as possible. The team has a good chance to qualify in this major championship."