Tobago releases schedule for Sinopharm, AstraZeneca jabs

District Health Visitor Denise Nelson prepares a dose of Sinopharm vaccine to administer to a person at Shaw Park last week. - DAVID REID

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has released a schedule advising the public of the various locations in Tobago where Sinopharm and AstraZeneca covid19 vaccines can be accessed.

The division said no appointment is necessary to receive the Sinopharm jab.

The public can walk in at the Canaan Health Centre, Roxborough Health Centre, Scarborough Health Centre and Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort to be vaccinated with Sinopharm, Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm.

At the Mason Hall Community Centre, Sinopharm vaccines will be administered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8am to 4pm.

At the Les Coteaux Health Centre, the public can come in on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8am to 4pm.

However, people wishing to get the AstraZeneca vaccine must make an appointment by calling 211 or via www.trha.co.tt. Appointments will be received within 24 to 48 hours.

AstraZeneca jabs will take place only at the Roxborough Health Centre and Scarborough Health Centre, Monday to Friday, from 8am to 4pm.

For more information call the division at 639-3395.