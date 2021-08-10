Tobago NLCB gamers, operators happy with reopening

STUDYING HARD: Burt Felix contemplates what numbers to play at Shirvan Plaza's NLCB booth on Monday. NLCB games resumed nationally after being prohibited owing to the spike in covid19 cases. - DAVID REID

Online gaming agents and players in Tobago are happy with the government’s decision to reopen the industry.

Last Saturday, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh gave the green light for the gaming machines of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) to resume operations. Operations were suspended since May to curb the movement of the public as covid19 cases hit almost 600 per day.

When Newsday visited a few booths on Monday, there weren't any long lines.

Punter Harrison Thomas told Newsday the suspension of the games did not affect his pocket, but he remains hopeful of hitting the jackpot.

“Save? No, all it did was curb my habit. I really hope after that closure I would win the Lotto jackpot."

Operators said that business was not at its usual pace on Monday.

“It’s really slow but nevertheless, I feel really happy to be back out to work,” one woman, who preferred to stay anonymous, said.

Another agent who spoke on the condition of anonymity said it felt good to be able to reopen.

“It’s good to see the economy moving towards a state of fully reopening – but I really want to urge all the operators to ensure that all the protocols are observed to ensure that we don’t have to shut down again.”

She recalled that the booths have been closed since May 17 with the implementation of the state of emergency, adding that “with no business and no relief grant, it was extremely difficult to stay afloat.”

She said it was a difficult period and felt they were neglected.

“Yes, the booths were closed – no source of funding coming in but we still had rents, bank loans and charges, bills plus our day-to-day living. So, I am really happy that we were given the opportunity to open. It started to kind of get unfair to agents, as we also have to incur the costs to secure the safety of these machines.”

She said some agents were reaching the point of giving up their rented locations because they could not afford to pay rents for unused and underutilised spots, as landlords are insisting on collecting their rents.