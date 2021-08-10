Time to end nonsensical nightly curfew

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Supporting the LGBTQ community doesn’t mean you are gay or bi. Supporting legalisation or decriminalisation of marijuana doesn’t mean you are a current user or a wannabe smoker. Calling for more humane treatment of detainees and prisoners doesn’t mean you have a family member, friend or loved one incarcerated. I don’t necessarily lime at night.

I am no fan of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, however I am calling on the Government to end this nonsensical nightly curfew. I am amazed and baffled why so many so-called educated minds among us, especially decision-makers, are staying quiet and allowing this violation of free movement of our people to take place. What is the purpose of this nightly shutdown? What scientific evidence is there that covid19 is spread at nights?

In any country, in any society, you will always find more people out in public in the daytime than at night. Simply put, more people, more transmission. With no citizens on the streets at night, it leaves one to wonder what and whom are the police policing? Also, who is policing the police under the cover of darkness? God alone knows what the bad seeds in the service are doing when everyone else is locked-in.

And even if this lockdown was designed to curb the spread of covid19, the police in their own tactful way should have used this opportunity to crack down on criminals where they rest and sleep. Even a child can walk and chew gum at the same time. Certainly, ensuring covid19 protocols are adhered to and the continuing assault on crime and criminals can indeed simultaneously take place.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail