Slow sales at bookstores in south, central

A customer who visited Nigel R Khan at C3 Centre looked throught books while with a young boy, the store manager said the store has been quiet and hope sales will pick up by next week. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Parents are spending less at bookstores because of the uncertainty over the physical reopening of schools in September and the financial hardships caused by covid19.

This was the view shared by managers at four bookstores that Newsday visited on Tuesday.

The manager of Charran’s Bookstore in Chaguanas, Vishnu Charran, told Newsday that people have been shopping but sales have been slow.

He added, “We are not seeing the flow of traffic that we’d normally see (at this time of year).

“I think coming up to the last minute, you are going to see a lot of people coming to shop when they are certain that schools will reopen (physically) in September."

But Charran thinks the slow sales are also a result of people spending less owing to the financial hardships caused by covid19.

“People don’t have much disposable income, because a lot of people are still unemployed.”

While Charran said the store has experienced a few increases in prices to restock inventory, he said it will not pass any additional restocking costs onto customers.

So customers shouldn’t expect any price hikes at the store.

“Every time new inventory comes, prices are changing, so we are always examining bills when they come from suppliers. (But) if new inventory comes in and we find the price gets a bit high, we maintain our regular prices, because we understand the (financial) situation.”

Close to Charran’s Bookstore is Boysie and Korisha’s Variety Store.

When it comes to the pace of sales at the store’s bookstore section, one worker told Newsday that people have been pricing items but are hesitant to buy anything until they know when schools will reopen.

The manager of Nigel R Khan Bookseller at C3 Centre in San Fernando, Geeta Kubairsingh, estimated sales had decreased by as much as 70 per cent. During Newsday’s visit to the store, there was only one customer.

To Kubairsingh, this has become the new norm.

“Normally, the store would be packed, but sales are not what they were prior to covid. Because of that, restocking is not as fast as it used to be,” said Kubairsingh.

Apart from slow sales, Kubairsingh said customers are now more frugal when spending.

“Customers would look at the cost of different items and compare because they are looking for value of money as well.

“People can’t help being frugal at this point in time because the majority of people, with loss of income and everything, are being thrifty.”

As an example, Kubairsingh showed Newsday the store’s pen rack and noted that the cheaper pens have been selling faster than the more expensive ones.

With the reopening of all retail stores on August 16, Kubairsingh is hopeful that C3 will get more foot traffic, which will lead to an influx of customers at the store.

On High Street in San Fernando, Ishmael M Khan and Sons Ltd is feeling the effects of limited retail activity on the street.

The manager, Sandra Meade, told Newsday, “I don’t know if things will get busy when the other retail shops reopen, but for now things are slow compared to last year and other years. This year was worse than last year.

“There have been the sales of some schoolbooks but none in the clothes, because apparently people are unsure if schools will reopen in September.

Newsday also spoke with Tony Volman, who is a second-hand book vendor on High Street. Volman said this year’s sales have been the worst since he started vending.

He is cautiously optimistic that business will pick up once all stores reopen next week.