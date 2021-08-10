SATT continues vaccination drive on Wednesday

In this August 9 file photo, a large group of people register to receive their second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, at the Supermarket Association/SEWA TT mass vaccination site. Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Trinidad and Tobago Supermarket Association (SATT) will give out second doses of the Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday at the Divali Nagar vaccination site from 10 am-4 pm.

People coming for their second dose are reminded to walk with their immunisation card and a form of national identification.

In a release, the SATT said the second doses are for people who received their first dose on July 20 or 21 at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas, as well as those who missed previous second-dose appointments.

Those scheduled for their second dose on August 11 at SATT's mass vaccination site can register at https://admitonecaribbean.com/SATT/GROUPD with the passcode SATT 2018.

For the remainder of August, the vaccination schedule at the SATT/SEWA site will run as follows:

People who received their first dose on July 24 and 25 can get their second dose on August 14 and 15.

People who received their first dose on July 28 and 29 can get their second dose on August 19.