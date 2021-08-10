Quality climate change education for all

THERE IS no doubt that the greatest threat facing humanity is climate change. The severe flooding and droughts ravaging many parts of the world have all been attributed to the effects of climate change. The proverbial chickens have come home to roost. This is exactly what climate scientists have been predicting over the past three decades.

World leaders who were once sceptical to heed the advice of the global scientific community are now forced to rethink their national developmental agendas, now that their economies are being ravaged by rainfall deficits and droughts to excessive rainfall and severe flooding.

If the global levels of carbon dioxide emissions are not substantially reduced in order to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius, there will be further catastrophic consequences for the global community. Time is running out and drastic cuts in carbon dioxide emissions are needed. Lifestyles and economic models must be reset.

Beginning with global political will and enacted through a rigorous global education campaign, governments the world over must act with haste to do their part to avoid a global climate catastrophe. Educators have a significant role to play in this global fight to save our planet from self-inflicted destruction brought on by greed and ignorance.

Education systems must be transformed to catalyse the fight against climate change and to support a just transition to a more sustainable world. Students have a right to acquire the relevant knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to sustain our world for present and future generations. They have the right to receive an education which prepares them for the world of work in a green economy.

It is time to come together to build something more resilient in our education institutions, our communities and our economy, while considerably reducing our ecological footprint through a just transition. We must deliver on our commitment to climate change education and education for sustainable development in the Paris Agreement (Article 12) and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (targets 4.7, 12.8 and 13.3).

School curricula at all levels must prominently feature climate change education in keeping with clearly defined and articulated national climate change education policies. Students must be able to leave school climate literate and equipped with the disposition, skills and knowledge needed to not just confront climate change, but to also adapt to associated uncertainties.

Transforming a carbon-based economy to a green one that is self-sustaining is not going to be an easy battle, given the immense political and economic clout that global multinationals are capable of wielding. The climate change revolution must germinate and blossom in our schools and classrooms if we are to give our future generations a fighting chance to compensate for our decades of wanton waste and overindulgence.

Into their hands we have placed the burden to save our planet from further destruction – an unfair debt that we could have avoided had the global community listened to the scientific community decades ago. Our climate change education thrust must emphasise ethical, cultural, political, social and economic dimensions, underpinned by accurate information based on scientific evidence and current research.

It must focus on changing unsustainable consumption patterns that characterise current economic development models to one of frugality and recycling. Critical thinking, innovation and civic engagement must be targeted education outcomes in this paradigm of environment consciousness.

Children must be taught that simple everyday actions and practices can have severe environmental impacts when multiplied many million times over. They must thus be imbued with the capacity to reflect on the environmental consequences of their actions both singularly and collectively in order to change our gluttonous consumption patterns. This new mind-set is necessary for the emergence of a sustainable and carbon-neutral economy.

Teachers have now found themselves in a unique position to lay a platform for the emergence of a green economy as a prelude to reversing the disastrous effects of climate change. Armed with the requisite knowledge and conviction, teachers must lead the charge to promote science and evidence-based climate education as the primary focus of schooling, cognisant of its implications on the continued existence of humanity.

Fundamental change with its accompanying trauma must be engineered in the classrooms as we strive to create a future society that is more just, equitable and fair.

Anything less would be doing our students a grave injustice, for it will severely compromise their ability to deal effectively with the environmental debt we have imposed upon them. The wake-up call to action couldn’t be louder.