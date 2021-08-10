Psychiatric evaluation of Maraval murder suspect continues

John Smith.

A psychiatric evaluation is still in progress on a 41-year-old woman who was held in relation to the murder of Maritime General and Fidelity Finance chairman John Smith.

Smith died after an altercation at his Saddle Road, Maraval, home in July.

The woman was arrested and taken to the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital, where she remained up to Tuesday.

Police said homicide investigators have not yet questioned her and they would not be able to go further with the enquiry until they received the psychiatric evaluation.

They said the process usually takes about two weeks and may be nearing an end.