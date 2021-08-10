Paria fixes leak in Pointe-a-Pierre Harbour

A security guard speaks to a visitor at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd in Pointe-a-Pierre in 2018. File photo

PARIA Fuel Trading Company Ltd (Paria) said a leak along a 12-inch crude pipeline has been identified as the source of an oil sheen and streaks in the Pointe-a-Pierre Harbour.

In a release, it said repair works were carried out and assurance checks on Monday revealed there were no addition leaks along the pipeline.

On Saturday, Paria’s marine security observed an oil sheen along the Pointe-a-Pierre harbour. Its incident command centre was activated and personnel were immediately dispatched to locate the source of the leak. A further sea survey, which was done during the early morning of Sunday, discovered areas of oil sheen and oil streaks north of the Pointe-a-Pierre port.

A release on Monday said the requisite repair works were undertaken, and the line was isolated at approximately 11.35am on Sunday.

It said assurance checks conducted on Monday revealed that there are no additional leaks along the pipeline. It said the spill is contained, and residual clean-up is ongoing.

Paria said all relevant regulatory authorities continue to be updated periodically.