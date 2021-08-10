Over 500 active covid19 cases in Tobago

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago's active covid19 cases crossed 500 on Tuesday after 42 new cases were reported.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 520 covid19 cases on the island.

Deaths increased to 51 after an 82-year-old woman with comorbidities succumbed to the virus.

The clinical update represented data from a 24-hour span up to 10pm on Monday.

There are 36 patients in state isolation, 481 in home isolation and three in ICU. Nine patients were discharged.

The division said of the 11,151 people who were tested for the virus, 1,688 were positive.

The division also said 15,284 people have received at least one dose of a covid19 vaccine while 10,322 people have received their full two doses.