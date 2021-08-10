One suspect released, another still in custody for Gokool's murder

Media personnel look at the hole where the body of Annalisa Gokool was dug out of, at Warden Road, Sangre Chiquito on Monday morning. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Police released a 35-year-old Sangre Grande man from custody late on Monday evening after they had detained and questioned him over the disappearance and murder of Annalisa Gokool.

Gokool, 34, was last seen on June 6 and was reported missing at the Caroni police station on June 9.

Her body was found in a forested area off Warden Road, Sangre Chiquito, on Monday morning.

Police said the man was released after instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to do so.

Investigators said another Sangre Grande man, also aged 35, remained in custody and may be charged.

They said homicide investigators are expected to go to the DPP for further instructions later this week.

On Tuesday Newsday visited the Kelly Village home of Gokool's family, but relatives declined comment.

Gokool's body is expected to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday for an autopsy.

Homicide investigators and police from the Eastern Division began a search last Friday after one of the suspects gave them information on where to find Gokool's body.

They used excavators and backhoes to help find the body.