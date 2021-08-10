Olympic refugee boxer Eldric Sella granted asylum in Uruguay

Venezuelan boxer Eldric Sella -

OLYMPIC middleweight boxer Eldric Sella, a Venezuelan refugee boxer who lived in Trinidad and Tobago for years, has found a new home in Uruguay.

The Uruguayan Government has granted him asylum.

Sella, 24, who lived in TT since 2018, left Trinidad days before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics began on July 23.

He did not get approval from the Government to return to TT after the Olympics.

Sella was part of the Olympic Refugee Team in Tokyo. This was the second time an Olympic Refugee Team has competed at the games.

He was eliminated from the competition in his first bout.

On Instagram, Sella said, “Although many may fear it, I believe that having the opportunity to start over is always a blessing.” ⁣

Sella is anticipating the new beginning.

“You already come with a learning that the multiple experiences that you have lived have left you and this allows you to repeat the same path, but without making the same mistakes. Today I am blessed to start over in this country that, without thinking twice, opened the doors for me and gave me the key to make this my new home ... thank you Uruguay.”

Sella, smiling while wearing a cap bearing the Olympic logo, added that it was much colder in Montevido, Uruguay.