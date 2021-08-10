More jabs given at NAPA, QPS than RC cathedral in Port of Spain

Long lines of people awaiting AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine alongside those there for their second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Northern Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Few people went to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Independence Square, Port of Spain, which was scheduled to partner with the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) to offer covid19 vaccination to church members on Wednesday.

About 30 people from both the church and the community had arrived at the cathedral by 12pm to receive their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

NWRHA staff member Jahan Bishop told Newsday around 20 volunteers were on site helping with the process.

"We have a doctor evaluating the people who are receiving the vaccines to find out their conditions and if they have any problems, but so far everything is working normally," she said.

Around 200 doses of the vaccine were available at the cathedral.

Vaccinations began at 9am and lasted until 1pm. Tuesday was the only day scheduled for the programme. Those vaccinated will need to come back in three weeks to get the second jab.

At the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), where a vaccination programme has been organised by the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham), the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the TT Service Industries Coalition (TTCSI), there was more movement of people.

The tents outside were full of people and the line stretched into the street.

The vast majority were there for their second dose of Sinopharm, while another small group went for their first jab of AstraZeneca.

One of them, Janelle Matroo, said, “When I came for my first dose there were few people – actually, it didn't take 20 minutes for the whole process. But today I did have to wait at least an hour to get out of the place.”

At the Paddock at the Queen’s Park Savannah there were also a lot of people. Only first and second doses of Sinopharm were being offered there.