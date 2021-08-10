Medical Board tribunal on Sawh to meet September 3

Dr Avinash Sawh. - File Photo

A tribunal established by the Medical Board to address charges of disgraceful conduct made against Dr Avinash Sawh is scheduled to meet on September 3.

Sources told Newsday on Tuesday that the tribunal is due to hold a hearing on that date. The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, were uncertain as to what the nature of the proceedings would be.

Sawh's attorney Wayne Sturge could not be reached for comment. Sawh was previously represented by attorney Martin George.

Sawh was accused of making racist statements in phone calls with a former female employee last November. In the recording, when the employee threatened to have the police intervene, Sawh referred to policemen as “dunce n---ers” and to Afro-Trinidadians as “monkeys.”

Sawh later apologised to the woman and anyone else offended by his comments.

It is alleged that Sawh’s conduct in the recording of the telephone call “may have amounted to infamous and disgraceful conduct under Section 24 of the Medical Board Act."

The charge

Nature of Charge – Infamous or Disgraceful Conduct – Section 24(5)(i)

Particulars of Charge – It is alleged that you Dr Avinash Sawh while being a member of the Medical Board participated in a conversation which was recorded and put into the public domain in which you made comments that are capable of amounting to infamous and disgraceful conduct you being a member of the Medical Board of Trinidad and Tobago.

Nature of Charge – Infamous or Disgraceful Conduct - Section 24(5)(i) Particulars of Charge: - It is alleged that you Dr Avinash Sawh while being a member of the Medical Board posted on social media certain tweets that are attributed to your name and which are capable of amounting to infamous and disgraceful conduct you being a member of the Medical Board of TT.