Mayers should replace Gayle on West Indies T20 squad

In this August 29, 2020 file photo, Kyle Mayers of Barbados Tridents hits a four during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 17 between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders at Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

WEST INDIES (WI) cricket fans have one of their great pastimes coming up: to select the squad for the T20 World Cup (WC) which will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14. This is one experience fans enjoy, to test their knowledge against the selectors’ choices.

WI have completed their schedule of T20 series of matches for the 2021 preparation of the WC. They beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in a three-match series. In two five-game series, Australia succumbed to them by a 4-1 margin while South Africa won 3-2. The just completed four-game contest against Pakistan was seriously hampered by the wet weather. Pakistan won 1-nil in the only completed game.

And what has WI learned from these games?

Their batting needs improvement, while their bowling is up to mark.

Batsmen of natural ability still need to know how to play an innings. One cannot address an innings without the right attitude, which requires thought. A batsman must always be aware of the situation of the game and when it is advisable to take a risk or not.

Sadly, this has not been forthcoming in three of the main batsmen (T20 batting averages for 2021 in brackets): Chris Gayle (17.46), Nicholas Pooran (21.61) and Shimron Hetmyer (20.55) are scoring below par.

The batting averages are interesting. Only three batsmen managed to achieve over 30. They are Evin Lewis (32), the skipper, Kieron Pollard (31.87), and Jason Holder (30). Lendl Simmons wasn’t far behind with 29. Averages of players are not the main criteria for selection, but they serve as a useful guide for selectors.

Let’s have a look at the likely candidates in the batting order. The opening pair for the WC should be Lewis and Simmons. The left-handed Lewis has been consistent with his cultivated, boisterous style, which balances the right-handed Simmons’ turbulent, unrestrained approach.

Gayle must be selected, it seems, because Pollard has said Gayle decided he’s not leaving the scene until he’s 45 – and added jovially, "or 333," referring to his highest Test score and the number which identifies him on his cricket shirt.

This makes it apparent that the Jamaican cannot be dropped, but he himself will decide when he’s ready to retire. No longer is the game greater than the individual!

With his batting average for 2021, I wonder what message this decision will send for young, aspiring cricketers and those on the fringes of selection?

If Gayle deserves his pick, I would have no grounds to question his choice. However, with his dismal batting performances this year, plus his age (he’ll be 42 in September), together with the poor fielding example he sets, is it really an advantage that his mere presence on the side is a great motivation and comfort to the players? If this is so, the players on the WI team do not have what it takes to be international performers.

After Gayle, there is Hetmyer, the Guyanese whose batting talent is drowned in a pool of cricket intelligence. At a batting average of 20.55, his form has been bad enough for selectors to consider his worthiness.

And then there’s the team’s vice-captain, Pooran. Again, figures tell a story. Pooran’s is 21.61.

The captain, Pollard, follows Pooran and he’s the most accomplished batsman on the team. His experience is vital at third or fourth wicket down in the order. He’s essential to build on the score, and to prevent a middle-order crisis in the event of a collapse and to finish off a game when necessary.

Having Andre Russell in the middle order right after Pollard, followed by Holder in interchangeable positions with Russell, would be ideal. Nonetheless, they are going to have their work cut out.

Holder is the leading all-rounder, bowling at 20.11 per wicket, with an economy rate of 7.24.

The left-handed fast bowler Obed McCoy leads the bowlers at an average of 14.66; ER (economy rate) of 7.13.

Dwayne Bravo is 17.58; ER 6.95. Bravo’s batting opportunities were rare and when he got a chance to bat higher up the order he scored an accomplished 47 not out.

Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher and Fabian Allen should complete the team. My only change would be Kyle Mayers for Gayle. He’s talented, younger than Gayle at 29, and could contribute to WI cricket in the future.