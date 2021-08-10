Great Race launches virtual road show

Monster - Ronald Daniel

WHILE would-be attendees may not be as close to the action as desired at this year's NLCB (National Lotteries Control Board)-sponsored Great Race, organisers have compensated fans by launching a virtual road show, giving viewers rare views and angles.

In fact, little detail, and expenses, were seemingly spared on the international event, which is now recognised by the Union Internationale Motonautique, the world governing body for the sport. The actual inter-island race will be held for the 53rd time on August 21, and will be streamed live.

Although the last three events on the TT Powerboat Association (TTPBA) calendar have been cancelled because of spikes in covid19 cases, including one scheduled just two weeks ago, organisers says they are banking on a safe and successful event for locals and visiting competitors by implementing protocols well in advance of the event.

Regardless, the fans can get an even better view of the boats than that provided during the regular annual boat show, leading up to the event.

This year, the TTPBA partnered with the National Carnival Commission to launch its first NLCB Great Race Boad Show.

It went live over the weekend at tntcarnivalworld.com/greatrace.

The interactive website allows the user to navigate through a virtual beach, where models of the craft can be viewed intimately.

Clicking on a boat takes the user inside the model, which then offers an unobstructed panoramic view. The high resolution images allow the user to zoom in and out so that even imperfections can be seen on the otherwise impeccably-maintained craft.

Each craft has a profile in which details of its team, speed class and sponsors are included, along with videos and images of the boat in action.

The virtual show cleverly includes interactive features that creates a more personal interaction between the fans, the advertisers and sponsors.

It is expected to widen the spectator pool, at least virtually, not only in TT but outside the region, where exposure of the course will boost foreign participation.

This year, the race is expected to feature a few notable international competitors.

Among them is Steve Curtis, an eight-time world champion from England, who has has reportedly eyed Motul Monster's record, with a 50-foot victory powered by twin 1750 hp mercury twin turbos.

Monster, whose crew includes Peter Peake, Joey Sabeeney, Josh Sabeeney and Daniel Peake, reset the record in 2018, clocking 47 minutes 43 seconds.

There are six classes, 60 mph, 70 mph, 80 mph, 95 mph, 120 mph and 130 mph, each of which will have its own winner crowned.

The 2020 winners were Super Tuff (50 mph), Limitless (60 mph), Fire Chief (70 mph), Mobile Outlaw (80 mph), Energiza (95mph) and Big Thunder (130 mph).

Mobile Outlaw was also the first to reach Tobago, as were Mr Solo Too and Motul Monster in the previous two editions.

This year's race has been dedicated to Gino Fusco, who died last November. The Italy-born navigator and throttleman helped the Mr Solo team to some ten Great Race titles between 1999 and 2007.