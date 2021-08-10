Five more deaths, 213 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported five more deaths and 213 new covid19 cases on Tuesday.

Active cases have dropped to 5,891.Deaths have increased to 1,144.There have been 40,574 confirmed cases since Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first case on March 12, 2020. Of this 33,539 people have recovered after 210 more patients were discharged on Tuesday.

In its 4 pm update, the ministry said there are now 311 patients in hospital –eight receiving critical care and 16 in the high dependency unit. There are 83 in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged, and 5,284 in home isolation. A total of 145 people is in state quarantine.

The total number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other local testing sites is 283,910.

TT is in its fourth month of the national vaccination programme. As of Tuesday afternoon, 425,422 people were given their first dose of a covid19 vaccine.

The ministry also reported that 242,543 people received the second dose of the vaccine and is now fully vaccinated against the virus.