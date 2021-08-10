Drive-through covid19 jabs in Roxborough from Friday

FILE PHOTO: Primary care nurse manager Kathy-Ann Ottley administers a dose of Sinopharm vaccine to a woman at the Shaw Park drive-through vaccination site. -

Drive-through covid19 vaccinations will begin in Tobago East on Friday.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Tuesday announced its latest site at Roxborough Administrative Complex car park.

It will be open to the public from Friday to Sunday, 9am-3pm.

The site will administer first and second doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and first doses of AstraZeneca.

The division's first drive-through location at Shaw Park Complex, from July 31 to August 6, was described by health officials as a success.

Vaccine drive-through reminders:

- 18 years and over (except pregnant women)

- Walk with a valid form of ID

- Bring vaccination card for first dose (if available)

- Second-dose recipients must have vaccination card

- Vehicle height restriction of 8 ft

- Must be seated at a window