Developmental programmes coming to St James, Laventille youth facilities

Foster Cummings. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Young people in Laventille and St James will soon have access to an array of developmental programmes at the Basilon and St James youth facilities, after Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings announced plans to put these facilities into operation.

A release from the ministry on Tuesday said during a tour of the buildings, Cummings said consideration will be given to implementing programmes in music production, music literacy, beauty culture and culinary arts.

Permanent secretary Farook Hosein and director of Youth Affairs Sean Ramrattan were also a part of the tours.

During the visit, Cummings was briefed on some of the challenges experienced at these youth facilities, as well as those faced by youths in the area.

He reportedly hopes to partner with key stakeholders to help run the Basilon Youth Facility, Laventille to assist with alleviating existing challenges.

A youth development officer will be assigned to it “to identify and address the youth service needs and to develop programmes for the personal and professional development of the youth in the area.”

In St James and environs, Cummings suggested a partnership with YTEPP and MIC-IT to deliver programmes to assist with the needs of vulnerable young people.

The ministry’s Specialised Youth Service Programme division will lead the creation and implementation of these programmes.

The ministry said its commitment is focused on bringing "all stakeholders together to promote youth development and encourages civic-minded citizens to contribute to national service across TT.”