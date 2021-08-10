Counsellor Young to tackle Belmont flooding

Heavy afternoon showers caused flash flooding on St Francois Valley Road, Belmont, on Monday. Residents claimed it was the fifth time in two weeks that a clogged drain close to the St Francois Girls College had caused flooding. - Jeff Mayers

JUST a few minutes of rainfall is enough to cause flooding in parts of Belmont, an enduring and gradually worsening problem, says counsellor for Belmont East Nicole Young.

In fact, having raised the issues with the engineering department at the Port of Spain City Corporation, Young said she has been forced to take matters into her own hands and find a way to deal with the issue.

Just last week, parts of Maraval, St Ann's, Belmont and East Port of Spain were badly affected by flash flooding, which destroyed several cars and damaged homes.

Currently, Young told Newsday, Belmont has serious issues with flooding. She said the community was not as badly affected as St Ann's was last week because the water tends to subside within a few minutes.

Specifically, there is a drain outside of St Francois Girls College, which after some rainfall, backs up and causes water to rise into the school's yard.

She visited the area on Monday evening to get a closer look at the drains and "see what can be done," especially in light of the unpredictable weather patterns.

Young said although she believed the relevant departments at the corporation might be overwhelmed with problems facing the city like flooding, residents of Belmont could wait for the city corporation to act.

"I made a report (to the corporation) last week as well. They have a lot of work going on but we need to rectify it because I, as the counsellor, have been pushing for this.

"So, as I have informed the CEO now, there will hopefully be a quicker (response)."