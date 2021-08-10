CNC, thanks for ruining Olympics

- AP

THE EDITOR: Open letter to local television broadcaster CNC.

CNC, you brokered a deal and cut out the official provider of Olympic coverage. Then you butchered the games for us, with third-rate commentary and ill-timed cuts to commercial break. As runners crossed the finish line or gymnasts completed their routine, you cut to ads just so. Not even a few seconds so we could watch the athletes' reactions or see them congratulate or console each other?

One night I watched as you cut from gymnastics to diving to judo and back to gymnastics again without showing a complete dive, routine or match.

And let's not talk about mispronounced words and names, nonsensical statements and poor analysis.

Thanks for ruining the great global sporting event that comes around once every four years. Yet another example of how Caribbean people just firetruck everything up.

CHRISTOPHER MENDES

St Ann's