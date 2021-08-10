Business slow for booksellers in Port of Spain

Ishmael M Khan & Sons bookstore in Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO

Book sellers in Port of Spain say while they have been experiencing a steady flow of customers, the numbers are much lower than in previous years. This is also compounded by uncertainty about whether students will be going to school virtually or in-person.

A rainy Monday and rising waters in Port of Spain meant that not many people were out to buy books.

Manager at Keith Khan’s Books on Frederick Street Rameez Ramoo said people were coming in with their book lists, but not necessarily buying.

“Not everyone is purchasing because not everybody has cash right now. Things are really slow compared to what it would normally be.

"I don’t think it will get as busy as a regular back to school but I think people will budget to buy books as they require it. When classes start they will see which one the child is using and purchase it.

"Most people are anticipating online school, so they won’t buy stationery as such, just the textbooks, and the physical things like art supplies, they’ll probably pass on those for now.”

Maria, whose daughter is entering form three at St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain, said she isn’t certain whether there will be physical classes, but was preparing just in case.

“I’m buying just the essential books, those I know definitely they’ll use at this point in time, because there are some repetitive books from form two that they’re using still, so I’m getting the books they’re not repeating. I’ve only purchased my books at Keith Khan’s Books Stores for at least a decade.

“The home schooling is working for my daughter, her being at home and them doing the teaching. If they do have to go out physically it’s not a problem, once they don’t force that vaccine on my daughter. If they do, we would home-school her, she would no longer be part of the system.”

At Ishmael M Khan and Son’s Ltd on Henry Street, manager Zorina Mohammed said there was a steady stream of people daily.

“The working people are coming in and buying their books. They have their full book lists. They’re catering for either online or physical schooling. They’re buying both books and stationery, a lot of stationery, crafts and all that, and people’s children are home too, so they’re buying board games and things like that, but that’s an activity they ask for on the book list. We see it getting heavier coming closer to when school reopens, end of August into September, and SEA results haven’t been released yet so those children are still waiting.”

Nigel, whose son is entering form two at Trinity College East, said his book list hardly asked for textbooks.

“They’re getting a lot of textbooks from the school so I’m buying more stationery and one or two textbooks. Up to now, physical school hasn’t reopened, but if it is, I will still be a bit sceptical, I heard the Prime Minister say when the Pfizer vaccine reaches the school children will get it, I would prefer him to get a vaccine and then go back out.”

Used bookseller Kathleen Humphrey said business was slower than it had been in previous years.

“People are looking for books for primary and secondary school students. The place is slow because people don’t have the cash. They’re willing to buy for their children but they don’t have the cash because the place has slowed down, no jobs, all the private stores are closed.”

This was a sentiment echoed by used bookseller Sizzla, who said sales had dropped drastically over the last two years.

“It’s dropped by 50 per cent of the normal capacity and crowd we get in Port of Spain, compared to other years pre-covid19. They’re looking for books for all years but they’re being very selective of the books they’re buying, mainly going for the main subjects like Mathematics and English.

"They might go for a Science or a different Language, but mostly they’re just buying Maths and English right now. It doesn’t look like it will get better because we’re more than a month and a half into the book season and we’re not seeing a difference at all.

"I’m out here for more than 15 years, I can tell you we getting licks, without the stores and them being open, we are being pressured, and then we have to challenge the other book stores.”

Jennifer, another used bookseller said she thought sales would get better when people got paid and the SEA results were announced.