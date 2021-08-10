Better schools reopen Oct 15

- Matthias Schrader

THE EDITOR: Can we ask if all teaching staff have been vaccinated? All, in this instance, should/must be everyone who will come into contact with students. Arguments about adults who are vaccine hesitant cannot hold water in this particular circumstance.

The promise of Pfizer vaccines from the US, suited for children aged 12 and over, is a promise that is waiting on the vine. Globally there are more countries and more individuals of the view that vaccinations reduce the risk of death from covid19.

TT cannot successfully reopen 100 per cent just so. Like it or not, admit it or not, the unvaccinated could make everything turn ole mas here. The only citizens who can remain unvaccinated are those who must follow strict medical advice.

Perhaps it will be better to leave the reopening of schools until October 15. While deaths are now in single digits, indicating possibly that the virus is weakening, over 150 people are still being infected most days. Having missed classes for so long, a few more weeks waiting to see if herd immunity has been achieved is of utmost importance.

As many citizens as possible need to go out and get vaccinated. Mask wearing must continue to be of utmost importance.

It is better for the school-age population to be bored rather than dead.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin