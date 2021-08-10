Atlanta Hawks sign Trinidad and Tobago basketballer Johnny Hamilton
TRINIDAD and Tobago basketballer Johnny Hamilton has been signed by NBA team Atlanta Hawks.
Reports said that Hamilton, 27, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks.
Hamilton, who is seven feet tall, last played for EuroLeague club Fenerbahce and Adriatic Basketball Association club KK Mornar Bar during the 2020-2021 season.
Hamilton played for the Detroit Pistons G League team, Grand Rapids Drive, in the 2018-2019 season.
He has been signed to an Exhibit 10 contract which is a one-year, minimum salary deal that does not include the possibility of bonuses.
