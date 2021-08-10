Atlanta Hawks sign Trinidad and Tobago basketballer Johnny Hamilton

Johnny Hamilton -

TRINIDAD and Tobago basketballer Johnny Hamilton has been signed by NBA team Atlanta Hawks.

Reports said that Hamilton, 27, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks.

Hamilton, who is seven feet tall, last played for EuroLeague club Fenerbahce and Adriatic Basketball Association club KK Mornar Bar during the 2020-2021 season.

Hamilton played for the Detroit Pistons G League team, Grand Rapids Drive, in the 2018-2019 season.

He has been signed to an Exhibit 10 contract which is a one-year, minimum salary deal that does not include the possibility of bonuses.