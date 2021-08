Yorke-Soo Hon to act as Chief Justice

Justice Alice Yorke-Soo Hon -

JUSTICE of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon will act as Chief Justice from Monday.

In a release on Monday, the Judiciary said CJ Ivor Archie will be out of the country from August 9-September 11.

During his absence, Yorke-Soo Hon, the second most senior judge in the Appeal Court, will carry out the functions of the Office of the Chief Justice.