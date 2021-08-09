Yellow-level weather alert 1 in effect

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) issued a level 1 yellow alert in Monday morning's update.

In a 10am statement, it reported periods of rain and/or showers are expected for at least the next 24 hours. The alert is in effect until 6 pm on Tuesday.

"There is a high (70 per cent) probability that some of the rain activity will become intense and stormy with the threat of wind gusts of more than 50 km/h," the Met Office said.

The weather report said flash or street flooding and localised ponding are likely in the event of heavy downpours.

The Met Office invited the community to monitor the weather conditions and updates from official sources through www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.

The next weather update will be at 4pm.