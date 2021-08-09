[UPDATED] Abdool-Richards: Vaccination remains voluntary

Principal Medical Officer of Health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards.

WITH more sectors of the economy opening up, greater movement of people in public spaces and no evidence as yet of the delta variant in Trinidad and Tobago, the Government is maintaining a voluntary covid19 vaccination policy.

Principal Medical Officer at the Health Ministry Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards made this point at the virtual health news conference on Monday.

"The Government of TT has recognised that vaccinations are really a multi-sectoral response and that requires the co-operation of the members of the public."

She said the ministry has been doing its part through the creation of the parallel heath care system and its covid19 vaccination rollout programme "to ensure that persons can receive vaccines at several sites nationally."

Abdool-Richards reiterated that World Health Organization (WHO)-approved covid19 vaccines are safe, available and accessible to everyone in the population who qualifies for them. She said the ministry continues to urge people to practise personal and social responsibility, "especially as sectors continue to open and we attempt to return to a sense of normalcy."

National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) operations resumed on Monday. At the ministry's virtual news conference on August 7, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the entire retail sector would be reopened on August 16.

Abdool-Richards said increased movement of people and increased risk of co-mingling underscores the importance of the population continuing to adhere to all covid19 protocols, "with vaccination as an additional layer of protection."

She said any change in the vaccination policy from voluntary to mandatory would have to be reviewed by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet. Dr Rowley has said that covid19 vaccination will be voluntary. But he also said if the situation changes with respect to the virus, the Government will make a determination then about its vaccination policy.

"At present, vaccinations are voluntary and we would really appreciate all your support in obtaining herd immunity and reaching our targets."

As of Monday, there were no confirmed cases of covid19 cases due to the delta variant. The ministry, together with UWI, she continued, had a protocol in place to test for it.

Abdool-Richards said the testing of people who could spread the delta variant is done on a continuous basis.

"Once a result that is suspicious or a delta variant result is confirmed, the Chief Medical Officer, the (Health) Minister and others will be immediately informed, and this information will be shared."