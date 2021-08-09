UN celebrates International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (AP) -

Indigenous people worldwide continue to face overwhelming marginalisation, discrimination, and exclusion, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"Rooted in colonialism and patriarchy, these profound disparities are sustained by a deeply held resistance to recognising and respecting the rights, dignity, and freedoms of indigenous peoples," Guterres said.

"Throughout modern history, indigenous peoples have been robbed of their lands and territories, of their political and economic autonomy, and even of their own children. Their cultures and languages have been denigrated and extinguished."

The UN Information Centre for the Caribbean area (UNIC) issued a statement on his behalf in commemoration of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples celebrated on Monday.

The secretary general called on people to show true solidarity by working to end the grievous inequalities of indigenous peoples worldwide, to fully recognise the abuse they have endured, and to celebrate their knowledge and wisdom.

The statement said in recent months, the world has again been exposed to some of the horrors faced by indigenous communities at the hands of colonisers.

"Some nations have begun to address this heinous legacy through apologies, truth and reconciliation efforts, and legislative and constitutional reforms. But much more needs to be done," the statement said.

"We (society) need a new social contract – one that restores and honours the rights, dignity and freedoms of those who have been deprived of so much for so long."

UNIC called for genuine dialogue, interaction and willingness to listen to the plight of the indigenous people.

"We already have the tools we need to do this, including the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the outcome document of the World Conference on Indigenous Peoples," the statement said.

"There is no excuse for denying the world’s 476 million indigenous peoples’ self-determination and meaningful participation in all decision-making."

The recognition of the importance of indigenous knowledge grows, like solving the climate and biodiversity crises and preventing the emergence of contagious diseases. It is crucial that indigenous knowledge is owned and shared by indigenous communities themselves.

The UN system has a key role to play, UNIC said.