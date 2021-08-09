The psychology of Mandela Park

Nelson Mandela Park, in Port of Spain. - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: The life of Nelson Mandela is an excellent example of what perseverance can bring. Mandela, along with many others, truncated systemic apartheid in South Africa. This occurrence inadvertently led to global change concerning racial integration within pluralistic societies.

Thus, the legacy of Mandela is rightfully a part of democratic cultures across the world. Moreover, he is a symbol.

Recently, the Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez submitted a proposal to improve Nelson Mandela Park in Woodbrook. A vital aspect of the proposal was to replace the natural grass with AstroTurf.

However, many were opposed to this. Criticisms mainly emanated from the environmental and political domains.

Environmentally, apologists submitted that the implantation of AstroTurf would create drainage issues. Next, some argued the importance of having grasslands in city areas.

In terms of drainage, the relevant authorities can easily instal proper systems to fix any issues. An example of this is Mandela Park’s neighbour – the Queen’s Park Oval. This facility has one of the best drainage systems in the Caribbean.

Next, it is remiss to assert that the area surrounding Mandela Park is devoid of grasslands. The Queen’s Park Savannah is an apt example of a nearby grassland. Moreover, this grassland was once the largest roundabout on the planet. Therefore, the ubiquity of grasslands is not an issue within Port of Spain.

Financially, politicians assert that the expenditure on Mandela Park would be wasteful. However, the Port of Spain City Corporation is supposed to have wider control over its expenditure. This power emanates from its inclusion in the national budget.

Thus, political forces should not be hasty to intervene in the operations of the corporation.

In light of this, critics seem to ignore the efficacy of mayor Martinez's proposal. Most complaints fail to acknowledge its benefits. A possible reason for this is so politicians can deflect attention off themselves. Another reason is the "psychology" of Mandela Park.

When people hear the words Mandela Park, most may interpret them as "Mandela’s Park." Some will analyse the park’s great historical significance. Then they may view any attempt by the government to fundamentally alter the "sacrosanct" grassland as a defilement of the legacy that Nelson Mandela left behind. Indeed, Mandela’s struggle was mainly against governments. Thus, the introduction of "fake grass" is attributed to an affront to the authenticity of the example set by Mandela. There is a subconscious effect occurring.

Accordingly, many may adopt an immediate reactionist view to the mayor’s proposal. This is also due to the revolutionist culture created by the great works of Mandela.

Truthfully, the history of the Caribbean mirrors South Africa’s.

Respectfully, we don’t see things as they are. We see things as we are. Our historical culture interplays with how we view the world.

So, would there have been as much criticism of mayor Martinez's plan if Nelson Mandela Park was still styled under its former colonist name as "King George V Park?"

Sometimes history/culture can inhibit technological advancement.

Nicholas Maharaj

Cascade