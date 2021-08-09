Simmons labels West Indies as 'underdogs' ahead of Pakistan Tests

In this January 1, 2020 file photo, West Indies coach Phil Simmons speaks to the team before training, a day before his squad were due to play Ireland, in the Colonial Medical Insurance One Day International series, at the Grenada National Stadium. -

WEST INDIES batsmen will have to step up their game to overcome a confident Pakistan, coach Phil Simmons has cautioned ahead of Thursday's opening day of the first of two Test matches at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Simmons, speaking during a virtual press conference on Monday, suggested the series was Pakistan's to lose, based the two teams' momentum.

"We've always had tough battles with any Pakistan team that comes to the Caribbean or when we go there, so it's going to be another tough series," said Simmons.

"They've played very well in their last Test series and they're coming here on a high, whereas we've played well in a couple Test series and in the last Test series, we didn't play well.

"Even though we're home, we're a bit of the underdog in this. We know that we're going to try to put everything into it and ensure that we come out on top."

West Indies lost heavily in the two Test matches against South Africa in June. Pakistan, meanwhile, whitewashed hosts Zimbabwe in their Test series between April and May.

Simmons acknowledged the West Indies team's individual shortfalls.

"We are looking and trying to the best of our abilities to make sure that things improve. There is no hiding from the fact that our batting needs to improve and get to a healthy stage where we can score 400 (runs) in an innings on a consistent basis...And the bowlers (need to) continue doing the job they have been doing well in order for us to finish higher up.

"So we are putting everything into making sure our batting starts to improve."

Although there were some promising performances from the likes of veteran left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and batsman Shamarh Brooks, during last week's four-day "Best Versus Best" practice match at Sabina Park, Simmons said he wasn't particularly won-over. Permaul, for example, has had some promising performances in recent months but has been unable to earn selection, which the coach suggested was partly due to the abundance of spin bowlers.

"The Best Versus Best matches is a part of us trying to make sure that players get enough preparation but also to see what players are doing during these games," Simmons said.

"You can't just (use Permaul) as an example. We played the last Test match (with) one spinner. We have two spinners on the bench. Yes, he's come and took some wickets and bowled well in the first innings

"For us, I think we have seen that we needed to continue with the spinners we have among the 14 or 15 we had for the last series."

While some performances stood out to fans, Simmons said, "I wouldn't say I'm impressed.

"I always look for more guys at that level getting bigger scores. If you score 150 at that level, you have to work to score 100 at a higher level. So I would like to see more runs being scored at that level.

"We are looking at every aspect of the game, but more so, we want batsmen to be scoring 100/150 runs on each occasion. And if you have one out of your five or six batsmen getting a big hundred then we're doing the right things."

As for the players' individual preparation, prior to joining the squad, Simmons was even less impressed, saying, "To answer the question as straight as can be – no. There (was) not enough work done before the players got here.

"Quite a few players said they didn't get any work done at their home territory, before they came to this camp and four day game.

"Obviously (I'm disappointed). It's disappointing to know that they've gone home and nothing was done. We have to come back and start from scratch when they get here."